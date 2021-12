PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies signed right-handed reliever Corey Knebel to a $10 million, one-year contract on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Knebel posted a 2.45 ERA and had three saves in 27 total appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021. Knebel was named to his first National League All-Star team in 2017 and led all NL pitchers with 76 appearances.