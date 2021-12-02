NCAA approves late addition to bowl lineup, 42nd game

By RALH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

The NCAA football oversight committee on Thursday approved a waiver to the deadline for bowl certification so another game can be added to this season’s lineup, upping the total to 42 and ensuring all teams that finished 6-6 can play in the postseason. The additional game, likely to be held in Texas, was a late replacement for the bowl that was scheduled to be played in San Francisco this season. The Redbox bowl was canceled in early September. The NCAA had already approved 42 bowl licenses so allowing another site to apply for certification gets the number of postseason games back to what was originally planned.