Chase Elliott extends run as NASCAR’s most popular

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Elliott retained his hold on NASCAR’s most popular driver award, the only category in the sport decided solely by the fans. Elliott won the award for the fourth consecutive season. He lost the Cup championship to new Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson but Elliott came out on top of the fan voting. The voting period was brief this year and only opened after Larson had beaten Elliott for the Cup championship. Elliott’s father, Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, won the most popular driver award a record 16 times.