Durham scores 23, leads Providence over Texas Tech 72-68

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Al Durham scored 23 points to lead Providence to a 72-68 victory over previously unbeaten Texas Tech in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Providence (7-1) has won four straight against Big 12 Conference opponents, beating Texas (2019) and TCU twice (2018 and 2020). Texas Tech’s Kevin Obanor made a 3-pointer that tied the game at 65 with 2:10 remaining. Durham scored the next four points before Terrence Shannon Jr.’s deep 3-pointer pulled the Red Raiders to 69-68 with 59.3 seconds left. Durham and Alyn Breed sealed it at the free-throw line. Shannon Jr. scored 17 points to lead Texas Tech (6-1).