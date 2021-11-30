LSU, Kelly agree to 10-year contract worth at least $95M

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

LSU and newly hired coach Brian Kelly have agreed to a 10-year contract worth $95 million plus incentives. Kelly has coached at Notre Dame for the past 12 seasons and eclipsed Knute Rockne for career victories with the Fighting Irish. LSU athletic director Scott Woodward says Kelly represents the “epitome of a winner.” Kelly worked his way up to Notre Dame by following up his Division II national titles at Grand Valley State with winning stints at Central Michigan and Cincinnati. He arrives in Louisiana on Tuesday and his formal introduction on campus is set for Wednesday.