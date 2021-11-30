Kentucky, Stoops agree to contract extension through 2028

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the Wildcats through June 2028. Stoops’ deal is being finalized but will continue guaranteed extensions of one year for a seven-win season and two years for a 10-win season. A release stated that the agreement accounts for Kentucky’s current 9-3 record, which earned a one-year extension to June 2027. Stoops is 58-53 in nine seasons with the Wildcats.