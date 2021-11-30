Binnington rebounds, Blues rally to beat Lightning 4-3 in SO

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly scored the lone goal in a shootout and goalie Jordan Binnington rebounded from a rough start to lift the St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. St. Louis erased an early three-goal deficit and has won its last five against the Lightning, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. Tampa Bay scored two goals in a team-record five seconds and jumped to a 3-0 lead after just 5:29 in a matchup between teams that have combined to win the past three NHL titles. O’Reilly, Logan Brown and Ivan Barbashev scored for St. Louis in regulation.