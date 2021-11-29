Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 11:05 AM

Women’s AP Top 25 gets shakeup behind No. 1 South Carolina

KYMA

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

Maryland dropped six spots to eighth in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll after losing two games in a week that saw eight of the top 10 teams change places. UConn reclaimed the No. 2 spot after the Terrapins were blown out by N.C. State and Stanford. The Gamecocks remained a unanimous top choice garnering all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. N.C. State moved into a tie with UConn, climbing from fifth. Stanford and Baylor round out the the first five teams. South Florida made the biggest jump, going up five spots to No. 13.

AP Business

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content