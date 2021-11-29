AP source: Rangers land SS Seager on $325M, 10-year deal

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Texas Rangers have reached an agreement on a $325 million, 10-year deal with free-agent shortstop Corey Seager. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical and wasn’t finalized. The 27-year-old Seager was the World Series MVP in 2020 and a two-time All-Star in his seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit .306 with 16 homers and 57 RBIs in 95 games this year, when he broke a finger on his right hand after getting hit by a pitch May 15 and missed 2 1/2 months.