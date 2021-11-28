Syracuse OC Sterlin Gilbert out after 2 years

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse coach Dino Babers announced that offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert is out after just two years on the job. Tight ends coach Reno Ferri and defensive line coach Reno Ferri also will not be retained. Babers said defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive line coach Mike Schmidt will return. Babers said his staff will be finalized in the near future. The moves came in the wake of a 31-14 loss at home to No. 20 PIttsburgh on Saturday night. It was Syracuse’s third straight defeat. The Orange finished 5-7 overall, failing to reach the six victories normally needed to play in a bowl game.