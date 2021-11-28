Shepherd, Cal pull away late, beat Fresno St. 65-57

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Shepherd scored 15 of his 17 points after halftime, Andre Kelly finished with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting and California pulled away late to beat Fresno State 65-57. Grant Anticevich added 13 points for Cal (3-4). Kelly and Anticevich each made a jumper before Joel Brown hit a 3-pointer to make it 7-0 and Cal never trailed. Fresno State tied the score three times — twice in the second half — but the Golden Bears used a 16-4 run late to seal it. Orlando Robinson had 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the Bulldogs.