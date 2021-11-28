Orlov scores late, Caps beat Hurricanes for 9th win in 11

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dmitry Orlov scored on a power play with 2:55 remaining, and the Washington Capitals recovered after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2. Alex Ovechkin and Aliaksei Protas scored 59 seconds apart in the second period for the Capitals, who’ve won nine of their last 11 games. John Carlson added an empty-netter after Orlov’s goal put Washington ahead to stay. Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nino Niederreiter scored in the third period for the Hurricanes. Niederreiter’s goal tied the game at 2-2 with 6:28 remaining. Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 shots for Washington, while Carolina’s Frederik Andersen made 21 saves.