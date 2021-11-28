Brad Marchand, Linus Ullmark carry Bruins past Canucks 3-2

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored the tying goal on a power play in the third period and set-up David Pastrnak’s go-ahead score, lifting the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Anton Blidh also scored for Boston, and Linus Ullmark made 36 saves. The Bruins won for the fifth time in seven games. Tanner Pearson and Conor Garland scored for Vancouver. Former Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak made 39 saves and remains winless (0-4-1) in his first season with the Canucks. The 36-year-old Halak signed as a free agent with the Canucks after playing three seasons with Boston.