Bergevin out in Montreal as Canadiens shake up front office

The Montreal Canadiens have fired general manager Marc Bergevin amid on-ice struggles just months after advancing to the Stanley Cup Final. The Canadiens announced Bergevin’s dismissal Sunday as part of a major house-cleaning. Assistant GM Trevor Timmins and Paul Wilson, senior vice president of public affairs and communications, also were fired. Jeff Gorton will serve as executive vice president of hockey operations as the team searches for a new general manager. Bergevin was in his 10th season as the team’s GM. Montreal has a 6-15-2 record this season and is ahead of only the New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference standings.