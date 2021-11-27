Skip to Content
Tulsa holds off SMU 34-31 after climbing out of deep hole

DALLAS (AP) — Davis Brin passed for 244 yards and a touchdown, three different ball carriers also scored and Tulsa fended off SMU 34-31 in a see-saw game to end the regular season. Zack Long kicked field goals of 36 and 27 yards with the latter, coming with 4:06 left in the game, providing just enough to preserve the win. Tulsa scored 31 unanswered points to get out of a 17-0 hole but SMU rallied with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, pulling within 34-31 when Tyler Levine crashed into the end zone from the 2. Tulsa’s LJ Wallace recovered the ensuing  onside kick and the Golden Hurricane ran the clock.

