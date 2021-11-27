Seahawks down starting guard Lewis, two RBs vs. Washington

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting left guard Damien Lewis and running backs Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer on Monday night at Washington. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Lewis hyperextended his elbow in last Sunday’s loss to Arizona. The Seahawks will also be without reserve offensive lineman Jamarco Jones meaning Kyle Fuller and Phil Haynes are the likely candidates to fill in for Lewis. Jones has been bothered by a back injury and injured reserve may be an option. Penny suffered a hamstring strain on the first play of the game last week against Arizona.