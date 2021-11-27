Skip to Content
No. 5 NC State women rout Washington State 62-34

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Diamond Johnson scored 24 points and No. 5 North Carolina State beat Washington State 62-34 at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. The Wolfpack played stellar defense, holding the Cougars to 26% shooting from the field. N.C. State built a 14-point halftime lead as Johnson had 13 of her points before the break. Washington State hung around for most of the third and only trailed 39-28 before the Wolfpack closed the period by scoring the final 10 points. Tara Wallack scored seven points to lead Washington State.

