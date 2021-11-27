No. 23 ULL beats Warhawks to go unbeaten in Sun Belt play

By DAN MCDONALD

Associated Press

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Emani Bailey scored on a 2-yard run to give No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette a double-digit lead in the third quarter and the Ragin’ Cajuns held off Louisiana-Monroe for a 21-16 victory. The Ragin’ Cajuns won their school-record 11th straight game after a season-opening loss at Texas and went unbeaten in Sun Belt Conference play for the first time. Lafayette will host Appalachian State in the conference championship game next Saturday. The Warhawks ended the season on a five-game losing streak.