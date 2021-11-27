Killington GS canceled due to wind with Shiffrin last

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A women’s World Cup giant slalom has been canceled and the poor weather perhaps spared Mikaela Shiffrin’s blushes. The race in Killington, Vermont, marked the return of World Cup skiing to North America for the first time in two years. The race was suspended amid strong winds and snow after just nine competitors completed their first runs. And half an hour later the jury and organizers decided to cancel the race. Shiffrin was the slowest of the skiers who managed to race. There is a slalom scheduled for Sunday.