Jets place RB Carter on IR, WR Davis doubtful vs. Texans

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed rookie running back Michael Carter on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, sidelining him for at least the next three games. The team on Saturday also downgraded wide receiver Corey Davis from questionable to doubtful for New York’s game Sunday at Houston with a groin injury. Quarterback Josh Johnson was elevated from the practice squad and will serve as the backup to Zach Wilson. Senior offensive assistant Matt Cavanaugh was placed in COVID-19 protocols and will not coach Sunday. Also elevated from the practice squad were running back Austin Walter and defensive ends Ronnie Blair and Jabari Zuniga.