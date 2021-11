Gore propels Southern Miss past FIU 37-17

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Frank Gore Jr. threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores and Southern Miss started fast in a 37-17 victory over Florida International in a Conference USA finale. Dajon Richards scored on a 29-yard run to finish off the first drive for the Golden Eagles (3-9, 2-6). Max Bortenschlager threw a pick on first down for the Panthers (1-11, 0-8) and Gore needed one play to fire a 34-yard scoring strike to Jason Brownlee for a 14-0 lead. Southern Miss forced a three-and-out and Natrone Brooks returned the punt 77 yards to the Panthers’ 2-yard line. Gore ran it in on the next play for a 21-0 lead and the Panthers never got closer than seven points from there.