Fernandes beats buzzer, UMass rallies past Rutgers 85-83

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Noah Fernandes hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving UMass a stunning 85-83 victory over Rutgers. After Paul Mulcahy scored in the paint to give Rutgers an 83-82 lead with 5 seconds remaining, UMass inbounded to Fernandes in the backcourt. He brought the ball up the left side, calmly pulled up from about 25-feet and buried the winning jumper as UMass players stormed the court to celebrate. C.J. Kelly led the Minutemen with 24 points, which included 5 of 7 3-pointers. Cliff Omoruyi had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Caleb McConnell had nine assists and six steals.