Clemson wins 7th straight over rival South Carolina 30-0

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Will Shipley ran for 128 yards and a touchdown, and Clemson’s defense smothered South Carolina for its seventh straight win the Palmetto State rivalry 30-0. The Tigers matched the mark of seven victories in a row they first set from 1934-40. It was their first series shutout since 45-0 in 1989 and Clemson’s first time holding an opponent scoreless since defeating The Citadel 49-0 in 2020. The Tigers defense held South Carolina to 206 yards, its second lowest total this season. Shipley had a 29-yard TD run to open Clemson’s scoring. Kobe Pace added a 34-yard touchdown run.