Austria’s Matthias Mayer wins World Cup men’s downhill race

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Matthias Mayer edged fellow Austrian Vincent Kreichmayr on Saturday in the season-opening World Cup men’s downhill at Lake Louise. Mayer finished in 1 minute, 47.74 seconds. He started seventh. Kreichmayr had a time of 1:47.97. He was the first racer on the course. Feuz was the overall leader in men’s downhill last season, followed by Mayer. After more than 15 inches of snow in a 24-hour period forced the cancellation of a downhill Friday, course workers worked early Saturday to shift snow and groom the course for a noon start.