Appalachian State wins 10th game, tops Georgia Southern 27-3

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Brice threw two touchdown passes and Jalen Virgil returned a kick-off 97 yards for a touchdown as Appalachian State closed out its regular season with a 27-3 win over Georgia Southern. Appalachian State (10-2, 7-1) clinched the Sun Belt’s East title with a win over Troy last week and advances to face Louisiana-Lafayette for the Conference championship Saturday. The Mountaineers’ lone conference loss was at Lafayette, 41-13 October 12.