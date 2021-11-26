Sabonis powers balanced Pacers past short-handed Raptors

PHILLIP B. WILSON

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 114-97. Caris LeVert scored 19 points for the Pacers, who had seven double-digit scorers. Myles Turner had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Kelan Martin scored 15 points and Chris Duarte had 12. Malcolm Brogdon and Torrey Craig each scored 11 for the Pacers, who led by nine at halftime and were never seriously threatened in the second half. Brogdon also had 12 assists as the Pacers had a 31-17 edge in that statistic. Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 26 points, including four 3-pointers.