Ole Miss dominates in 2nd half, beats MVSU 73-58

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Nysier Brooks scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half when Robert Allen scored all of his 11 and Ole Miss defeated Mississippi Valley State 73-58. A 9-0 run to open the second half gave the Rebels a 42-38 lead. Robert Carpenter, who scored 27 points, keyed an 8-0 run to pull Mississippi Valley within 53-52 midway through the second half. That ended the Delta Devils threat as the Rebels reeled off 11 straight to start a 20-3 run. Jarkel Joiner had 15 points off the bench for Ole Miss and Brooks grabbed 10 rebounds.