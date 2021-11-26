No. 24 USC tops San Diego State for Wooden Legacy title

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Mobley scored 18 points and had 12 rebounds and No. 24 USC’s stifling defense earned it a 58-43 victory over San Diego State on Friday night in the title game of the Paycom Wooden Legacy. Drew Peterson scored 16 points and Chevez Goodwin added 10 as the Trojans improved to 6-0. They held the Aztecs to 32.1% shooting and just 15 points in the first half. Trey Pulliam scored 11 points, while Lamont Butler and Aguek Arop each had nine for San Diego State.