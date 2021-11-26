McCall, Coastal Carolina beat South Alabama 27-21 in OT

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Grayson McCall raced untouched for a 25-yard touchdown on the first play of overtime, Silas Kelly sacked South Alabama’s Jake Bentley on the final play and Coastal Carolina beat the Jaguars 27-21. Bentley hit Jalen Tolbert at the 10 and he raced for a 57-yard touchdown and a 2-point conversion gave South Alabama (5-7, 2-6) a 21-14 lead with 4:24 left in regulation. The Chanticleers answered with a 10-play, 82-yard drive to force overtime when Bryce Carpenter took the snap and scored from 2-yards out with 39 seconds remaining.