Kalscheur leads Iowa State to 78-59 rout of No. 9 Memphis

By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur scored 30 points and led Iowa State to a 78-59 win over No. 9 Memphis in the championship game of the NIT Season Tip-Off. Kalscheur was named MVP of the tournament. Tristan and Aljaz Kunc each scored 11 points for the Cyclones, who led by five points at halftime and increased their advantage to as much as 25 in the second half. Emoni Bates led Memphis (5-1) with 12 points and Landers Nolley II scored 11. Coach Penny Hardaway’s Tigers entered as an 11 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. But the Cyclones were not fazed by their more celebrated opponent.