Jets’ Quincy Williams making his own name as fierce tackler

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quincy Williams has been overshadowed on the football field by his younger brother Quinnen for a few years. Quincy went to Murray State, Quinnen to Alabama. Quincy was a third-round draft pick, Quinnen the No.3 overall pick. They’re now teammates with the New York Jets and Quincy is making a name for himself as a raw but fierce tackler in his third NFL season. He had 15 total tackles last week against Miami. That was the most by a Jets player since 2009. Williams said he used raw talent his first two NFL seasons but has become better at diagnosing and breaking down plays.