Jackson scores 21 points, Clippers beat Pistons 107-96

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Clippers got back on track with a 107-96 victory over the lowly Detroit Pistons on Friday. After dropping three of four games, the Clippers never trailed. Jackson missed his first five shots, but was 8 of 14 the rest of the way. Terance Mann added 16 points and tied a career high with 10 rebounds. Eric Bledsoe had 15 points after scoring 15 combined in his last four games. Jerami Grant had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Detroit, which has dropped five straight. Trey Lyles added 13 points.