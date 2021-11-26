Honor, Dawes help Clemson beat Charleston Southern 91-59

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Nick Honor had 17 points and seven assists, Al-Amir Dawes scored 16 points and Clemson beat Charleston Southern 91-59. Alex Hemenway hit a 3-pointer to give Clemson the lead for good and spark a 12-2 run that made it 26-17 with 4 minutes left in the first half. Jamir Moore answered with a 3-pointer for Buccaneers but Honor made a 3 and then converted a three-point play before Dawes hit a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 30-15 lead about 2 minutes later. Charleston Southern (2-4) trailed by double figures the rest of the way. Tahlik Chavez made 4 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points for the Buccaneers and Kalib Clinton scored 11.