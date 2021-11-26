Victorious return: US women’s soccer team beats Aussies 3-0

SYDNEY (AP) — After 21 years since last playing in Australia, the United States women’s soccer team needed only 24 seconds to score against the Matildas. Turns out that was all the new-look American side needed in a 3-0 win at Sydney’s Olympic stadium before a record crowd of 36,109. Ashley Hatch scored her first international goal when Australia’s defense failed to clear the ball from the opening kickoff and Hatch found herself one-on-one with goalkeeper Teagan Micah. Hatch calmly slotted a low shot to the right of Micah. Rose Lavelle scored the second American goal in the 49th minute and captain Lindsey Horan finished the scoring from a penalty in the 68th.