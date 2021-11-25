Lamb out, Smith back for Cowboys vs Raiders on Thanksgiving

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is out against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving with a concussion, and left tackle Tyron Smith is returning after missing three games with an ankle injury. Lamb practiced the day before Thursday’s game in an effort to get cleared to play, but the clearance didn’t come on a short week. The second-year player sustained the concussion just before halftime in Sunday’s 19-9 loss to Kansas City.