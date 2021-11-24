World Rugby to allow players to switch national teams
World Rugby has relaxed its eligibility rules to allow national team players to switch countries as of January. The governing body made the announcement Wednesday in what it described as a “landmark” change. Players can change allegiances if they were born in the country they want to represent or have a parent or grandparent born there. They can switch only once and there’s a stand-down period of three years from international rugby. The “birthright amendment” was approved by the World Rugby Council and stands to benefit Pacific island countries in particular.