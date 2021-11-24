Williams helps No. 9 Memphis outlast Virginia Tech 69-61

By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — DeAndre Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 9 Memphis outlasted Virginia Tech 69-61 in the NIT Season Tip-Off. Emoni Bates added nine points, all in the second half, making four free throws in the final minute for Memphis. Nahiem Alleyne scored 21 points and Keve Aluma added 14 for Virginia Tech. While Memphis led for most of the game, the Tigers couldn’t put the Hokies away. Alleyne made a 3-pointer with 4:36 left to give Virginia Tech a 56-55 edge. Memphis then responded with a 6-0 run.