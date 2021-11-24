Vaughan dropped by BBC over involvement in Yorkshire crisis

SALFORD, England (AP) — Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has been dropped by the BBC because of his involvement in the racism crisis enveloping county club Yorkshire. Vaughan has been accused of using racially insensitive comments toward a group of players of Asian ethnicity in 2009 while they were at Yorkshire. Vaughan has denied the allegations and said his reputation has been “trashed unfairly.” The BBC uses Vaughan as a pundit. The broadcaster says it isn’t currently appropriate for him to have a role in coverage of the upcoming Ashes series against Australia and for wider elements of the sport “while he is involved in a significant story in cricket.”