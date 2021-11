LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Terrance Shannon Jr. scored 18 points and Texas Tech beat Omaha 96-40. The 56-point margin of victory ranks fifth in program history. The Red Raiders beat Nicholls State by 72 points in the 2002-03 season. Shannon sank 6 of 11 shots — 3 of 4 from 3-point range — for the Red Raiders (5-0). Texas Tech led 43-20 at halftime and used a 21-0 run in the second half to take a 74-27 lead with 9:06 left to play.