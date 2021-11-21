Shuster wins US curling trials, will defend gold in Beijing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Defending Olympic curling champion John Shuster is going back to the Winter Games for a fifth time. The 2018 gold medalist skipped his team to victory over Team Dropkin at the U.S. trials, winning 5-4 to take the best-of-three finals two games to one and earn a spot in Beijing. John Landsteiner and Matt Hamilton will also return to the Olympics after winning it all in Pyeongchang. Chris Plys joined the foursome to replace Tyler George, who retired. Tabitha Peterson, Nina Roth, Tara Peterson and Becca Hamilton earned the American women’s berth In Beijing.