No. 3 Maryland holds on for 79-76 win over No. 6 Baylor

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ashley Owusu scored 24 points and No. 3 Maryland handed No. 6 Baylor its first loss of the post-Kim Mulkey era 79-76. The Terrapins led 76-65 before a furious Baylor rally nearly forced overtime. The Bears had the ball down by three but Sarah Andrews missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds. This was the first significant test for the Bears under new coach Nicki Collen, who took over after Mulkey left for LSU. NaLyssa Smith had 30 points and 15 rebounds for Baylor and Jordan Lewis added 29 points.