Brown leads Missouri to 80-75 OT victory over SMU

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 19 of his 24 points after halftime, hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:29 left in overtime as Missouri rallied to defeat SMU 80-75 at the Jacksonville Classic. SMU (3-2) looked to have the game in hand after Emmanuel Bandoumel hit two 3-pointers to cap an 18-0 run to close out the first half, giving the Mustangs a 29-18 lead. Missouri (3-1) chipped away until a jumper by Brown cut the deficit to 62-59 with 1:50 left. DaJuan Gordon sent the game to OT with a three-point play — on an assist from Brown — with 29 seconds left. Brown’s 3-pointer gave the Tigers the lead for good, but they didn’t nail down the win until Ronnie DeGray III’s three-point play with 8 seconds left gave them a two-score advantage.