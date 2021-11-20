Williams helps No. 2 UConn rout Minnesota 88-58

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Christyn Williams scored a career-high 31 points, and No. 2 UConn beat Minnesota 88-58 in the inaugural women’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Evina Westbrook added 16 points for the Huskies, who led 31-30 midway through the second quarter before closing the half on a 16-5 run. The Huskies kept the spurt going in the third, scoring the first 16 points of the quarter to blow the game open. Sara Scalia had 17 points for Minnesota.