Florida A&M beats Bethune-Cookman 46-21 in Florida Classic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Bishop Bonnett ran for 128 yards and a touchdown and Florida A&M beat Bethune-Cookman 46-21 in the Florida Classic for its eighth straight win. Florida A&M (9-2, 6-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) had 276 yards rushing on 48 carries. Bonnett ran the ball 19 times and Terrell Jennings and Jaylen McCloud combined for 145 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Rattlers, who led 43-7 at the end of the third quarter. Devin Black had three touchdown passes and an interception for Bethune-Cookman (2-9, 2-5).