No. 5 NC State women contain Lee, beat Kansas State 90-69

By MITCHELL NORTHAM

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 18 points and six rebounds as No. 5 North Carolina State pulled away from Kansas State for a 90-69 win. Diamond Johnson had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Wolfpack, and Raina Perez and Kayla Jones each scored 12 points. Kansas State center Ayoka Lee finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds. She had been averaging 29.3 points per game, but the Wolfpack often denied her the ball. Serena Sundell led the Wildcats with 21 points.