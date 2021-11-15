Yankees hire former Mets manager Luis Rojas as 3B coach

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have hired Luis Rojas as their third base coach, a month after he was let go as manager of the New York Mets. Rojas managed the Mets for the past two seasons. The team declined its 2022 option for him on Oct. 4, a day after finishing third in the NL East at 77-85. Rojas will take the spot of Phil Nevin, who had been the Yankees’ third base coach since the 2018 season. Nevin was let go last month, shortly after he waved home Aaron Judge in a key spot in the AL wild-card game at Boston — Judge was easily thrown out, and the Red Sox went on to win.