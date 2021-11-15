England routs San Marino 10-0, qualifies for World Cup

SERRAVALLE, San Marino (AP) — England has hit double figures in goals in a competitive game for the first time to power into the World Cup. Harry Kane enjoyed himself, in particular, in the embarrassingly one-sided 10-0 win over San Marino that secured England first place in Group I of European qualifying. England’s captain scored four goals all in the first half to move his international tally to 48, which is tied with Gary Lineker and only five off Wayne Rooney’s all-time record for the country. Harry Maguire, Emile Smith Rowe, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka also scored along with an own-goal.