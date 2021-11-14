Hawks F De’Andre Hunter out 2 months with wrist injury

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter will be out for about two months after undergoing surgery for a right wrist injury. The Hawks announced Hunter’s injury after a 120-100 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, dealing another blow to an injury plagued forward who is one of Atlanta’s key defensive players. Hunter played only 23 games last season because of a lingering knee injury. Now he’s out for another extended period after injuring his wrist in last Monday’s loss at Golden State. He will undergo surgery in Los Angeles.