UTSA escapes upset, rallying to beat Southern Miss 27-17

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris passed for 227 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 54 yards and No. 15 UTSA overcame a sluggish performance to beat Southern Mississippi 27-17 and remain undefeated. UTSA, Georgia and Cincinnati are the only remaining unbeaten FBS teams following No. 8 Oklahoma’s 27-14 loss at No. 13 Baylor. The Roadrunners (10-0, 6-0 in Conference-USA) needed late defensive stands to avoid an upset by the Golden Eagles (1-9, 0-6).