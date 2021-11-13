Rielly’s late goal lifts Maple Leafs to 5-4 win over Sabres

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Morgan Rielly scored with 12 seconds remaining, and the Toronto Maple Leafs overcame squandering a two-goal, third-period lead by pulling out a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Joseph Woll stopped 23 shots in his NHL debut, and Toronto won for the eighth time in nine outings. John Tavares, Ondrej Kase, Michael Bunting and David Kampf also scored in a game the Maple Leafs never trailed. Jeff Skinner scored twice and added an assist for Buffalo. The Sabres overcame a 4-2 deficit on goals by Skinner and Rasmus Dahlin 59 seconds apart midway through the third period.